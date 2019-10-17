Food drive being held by WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be hosting the Fall Food Festival Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the parking lot of the Walmart on Lawrence road from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Kara Nickens, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO, said "It is a time for people to come by and give back to their neighbors and help make sure we can feed the neighbors in need.”
Nickens also talked about some of the items the food bank is in desperate need of.
“So we are asking people to just drop by any non-perishable items, the items that we are in most need of right now are cereal, we need canned vegetables and canned fruits and any kind of protein whether it be peanut butter, canned chicken, canned tuna, any of those items are helpful," said Nickens. “If you have something else cupboard or you are going into Walmart and want to bring something out we will be happy to take any non-perishable item."
Food Bank officials will be grateful for anything you can give with the holiday season around the corner.
Michelle Oates, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Administrative Director, said “You know when we get low like this the communities always come forward and help us and we just appreciate and feel so lucky that we have the community that we do.”
Dickens said “One in six in our community are food insecure so please be a part of the five and six to help us fill these shelves and make sure people have enough food to eat.”
