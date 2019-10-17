Food drive being held by WF Area Food Bank

“So we are asking people to just drop by any non-perishable items, the items that we are in most need of right now are cereal, we need canned vegetables and canned fruits and any kind of protein whether it be peanut butter, canned chicken, canned tuna, any of those items are helpful," said Nickens. “If you have something else cupboard or you are going into Walmart and want to bring something out we will be happy to take any non-perishable item."