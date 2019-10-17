Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee appoints new chair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As city engineers work to finish up final specs on the Lake Wichita boardwalk, the group who made that possible has chosen a leader.
David Coleman is taking Penny Miller’s place as committee chair of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Project. He’s served as their secretary since winter last year and says that he hopes to make Lake Wichita a place, more people want to visit.
“My vision for the lake is for it to be an excellent place for people to bring their kids or come out an have a great time, and it’s going to take a long time for us to get there,” David Coleman said.
While they don’t have an exact start date for construction to begin, it will all be finished by late spring. Their next project, an improved boat ramp has almost gotten its design finalized and are looking for donors to help make it a reality.
