LGBTQ Spirit Day raises anti-bullying awareness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Spirit Day is a means of speaking out against LGBTQ bullying and standing with LGBTQ youth, who disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities.
GLAAD (formerly the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) started to recognized October 17th as Spirit day ten years ago to support bullied LGBTQ youth.
“It’s a lot of hate in this world for people that are not understood and I think people living outside the heteronormative box that people should typically be in. It’s an uncomfortable place to be,” said Chandler Robertson, Opal Center board member.
That’s why the Opal Center in Wichita Falls was created: to give LGBTQ members, their families and allies a safe space. Robertson reflects on his home away from home as he and millions around the world show support LGBTQ youth and pledge against bullying.
It’s an awareness day and a day to reflect on apologies that may need to be made even if you did unintentionally use language that someone didn’t appreciate.
On Spirit Day, supporters wear purple to show solidarity for those that face harassment for being who they are.
“We begin as a community to recognize that there is an opportunity for us to get to know us a little deeper and just something as simple asking what is your preferred pronoun, how may I address you? Those things show one another that we respect each other and we are family,” said Robertson.
The GLAAD organization reports that 70 percent of students report being verbally harassed and more than 50 percent felt unsafe at school. Thursday is in part to bring awareness to the hate and harm that some LGBTQ members may face.
“Our transwomen of color tend to be most victimized, most demonized and are in the most danger,” said Pastor Mel Martinez.
To participate, log onto glaad.org and take the pledge, learn more and spread the word.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.