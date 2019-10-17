News Channel 6 City Guide: Junior League of Wichita Falls hosts Christmas Magic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re giving you a closer look at the Junior League of Wichita Falls. Their mission is to help build better communities and they do so with several different programs. They have an annual fundraising event coming up that helps keep that mission alive. It’s called Christmas Magic.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.