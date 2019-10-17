No reported injuries in 3-car accident on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A 3-car accident at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Fairway Boulevard did not send anyone to the hospital.
A Ford pickup claiming to have a green light took a South turn onto Fairway Boulevard from Southwest Parkway, and hit a Ford Focus travelling East bound on Southwest Parkway.
The collision left the Ford pickup on top of a black car, rolled over.
No one was transported to the hospital, no injuries were reported.
The area is already under construction to fix water main leaks on Fairway Boulevard, causing a closed roadway along Fairway just past the intersection and a detour that requires travelling a little farther down Southwest Parkway.
The official cause of this accident is still under investigation.
They closed the roadway temporarily to clean up the mess, but reopened the area within an hour.
