Toy shop owner builds Lego version of his own house

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The owner of a toy shop in Wichita Falls took three months and used about 6,000 Lego bricks to construct his own house from the historic neighborhood of Floral Heights.
Larry Fox, Co-owner of The Den, said “After we opened up the toy store we had a lot of adults coming into the store so we started a Lego club for adults called Brickheads."
The club has done two Lego projects so far and for the second project Fox said he was originally going to build Big Blue but he could not find the right colors so he decided to build his own house.
"We’re on the corner of E and Grant street. We’ve owned this house for about five years and I’ve always loved the old homes over there at Floral Heights."
Fox said the club’s next project is a Lego edition of the falls.
He first got into building with Legos when he was a math and science school teacher.
“My first or second year me and another teacher were looking for something different for the kids and we ended up building our whole school which was Burgess Elementary. We had the kids do it and it took us a couple of months. I kind of fell in love with bricks after that and I now I have a house full of them.”
You can join the Lego club, Texoma Brickheads, by using their Facebook page.
