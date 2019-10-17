Thursday afternoon will be warmer despite cold start

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - You need your jacket again this morning with temperatures a few degrees then yesterday morning. In fact, parts of Southwest Oklahoma May briefly drop to the upper 30s during the morning commute. Skies are now mostly clear and winds have become southerly. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
There is a weak disturbance Over Texas in the upper levels of the atmosphere but it will not be a Rainmaker for us will have to wait for a drop of low pressure off the west coast to push our way and give us our next chance of rain which is going to be Friday night into Saturday morning. Unfortunately, it looks like those rain chances won’t be very good.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
