Workforce Solutions job fairs expanding to more counties

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Workforce Solutions of North Texas is expanding their reach outside of Wichita County by taking job fairs to several new counties in Texoma.
Kendra Ball, WSNT Services Manager said “Workforce Solutions of North Texas cover 10 counties of North Texas from Montague County all the way to Cottle County off to Jack and Young."
This change will make it easier for job searchers to connect with employers.
"We have figured out that we do not have a big enough presence in some of our more rural counties so we decided to get on the road and get out there and really provide some things for the citizens in those counties that we haven’t done before,” Ball said.
Now instead of bringing those counties to Wichita Falls for job fairs, those fairs will be on the move.
Beth Hinkle, business services consultant, said this makes it easier to reach even more companies.
“So here in the office at Wichita Falls we do see a good number of job seekers and of course we reach out to all of our employers in Wichita County however it has been more difficult to reach the other 10 counties," Hinkle said.
Some upcoming job fairs include Hardeman, Archer and Clay County.
"So instead of us going one by one to all the different employers, we decided to have a job fair and then attract those different employers to the job fair. Then the job seekers could come in regionally and it is more economical,” Hinkle said.
Workforce Solutions can reach new employers and employees, including veterans, by having job fairs in different counties.
“Well, we realize we have a lot of veterans and other job seekers throughout the area that need assistance and need more help and some of them don’t have the ability to get in to us to get the help that they need. So if they can’t come to us it is our responsibility to get to them,” John Ater II, Veterans Employer Liaison, said.
The new job fairs will start on Wednesday, Oct. 23 in Archer County at the Royal Theater in Archer City.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.