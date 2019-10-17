41 years of the Boys and Girls Club’s Chamber of Horrors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clara Gregory and a special spooky guest joined Jake in studio today to talk about the Boys and Girls Club’s Annual Chamber of Horrors.
The Chamber of Horrors is the Boys and Girls Club’s Alumni Association’s project that they tackle every year to help raise money for the organization.
The Chamber of Horrors is celebrating 41 years in operation.
The Chamber is located in the basement of the Central Boys and Girls Club, at 1318 6th St. in Wichita Falls.
They will be open this Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19. Then open again next Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26. Then they will be open on Halloween night as well.
All nights they are open will run from 7:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
Entry is $10 for 13-years and older and $5 for kids 12-years and under.
All proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls.
For more information you can always visit the Chamber of Horrors event Facebook page or the Boys and Girls Club of WF website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.