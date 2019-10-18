City View Mustangs ready for shot at Goliath

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City View Mustangs had a program defining win over Holliday two weeks ago, but now they have a chance to top that.
Since 7-on-7 this summer, these Mustangs have been wanting to put City View on the football map.
When the Mustangs step on the field tomorrow to take on Gunter, they will have a chance to take down the district powerhouse and take control of their own destiny toward a district title.
“Excited for the kids to get to play in that atmosphere they get to play in Friday night and exciting for the program," City View head coach Rudy Hawkins said. "The community is pretty excited, we are fired up and ready to get down there and play.”
The Mustangs are coming off their bye week and say that extra week is crucial when trying to take down the three-time regional champs.
“It does help because they are unorthodox with the way they run their offensive scheme," coach Hawkins said. "So it’s been good for us to get our options stuff down right and do stuff correctly.”
City View and Gunter will kick-off in Gunter at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
