Electra Grand Theatre concert fundraiser this weekend

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - The Electra Grand Theatre is opening its doors yet again for some big names in an effort to earn funds and support for the restoration of the nearly year-old historical building.
“I love my hometown and every time I come back, I get a flood of memories I use to sit right here on the front row watch Elvis Presley movies and eat popcorn and spill soda on my girlfriend. It’s just a great memory to come back to,” said long-time Actor and Electra Native Robert Craighead.
The nearly one hundred-year-old Electra Grand Theatre will be rocking this homecoming weekend as a hometown hero returns with a few of his friends…. David Frizzell, Ashley Rose, and Brad Benedict.
“We want to be able to provide something for Electra and preserve this historic landmark. I mean it’s part of Texas history and as you can see it’s a gorgeous theater as you can see these old flats are actually production that was done in the 1920′s,” said Craighead.
Though the theatre is still in need of some major repairs each time they are able to put on a show like this they able to build support for the project... allowing a great amount of progress to be made.
“The event that we had last time we were able to build a full stage for them to come upon and walk down on to interact with the audience we have done a lot with the arch and the lights and then as you can see and what Robert was saying the flats,” said Austin Daniels, board member.
Saturday night’s event starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets at Eventbrite, at the Electra Chamber of Commerce or at the door. Keep in mind the show did sell out last year.
Our own meteorologist, John Cameron, will be playing the drums during the event.
Money from ticket sales will contribute to the restoration of the historical Grand theatre.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by clicking here.
