Lets find Buddy a fur-ever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of Friday, it’s Pet of the Week.
Kimber with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken in studio today to tell us about Buddy.
Buddy is a cute Jack Russell Terrier with some special needs.
Buddy only has one eye, but he has twice the heart.
Buddy is good with other animals and kids.
They are looking for a forever home for Buddy because right now he is with a foster family.
Saturday, October 19 Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at PetCo right next to Target off of Kemp Boulevard from noon until 4:00 p.m. with Buddy and some other dogs and cats who are in need of adoption.
The adoption fee is $125 and that covers all shots, neutering or spaying, a microchip and the general basic needs of the animal.
For more information or to fill out an application you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or their Facebook page.
