MSU Texas Annual Homecoming Bonfire is tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas kicks off another year of traditions.
Homecoming week at Midwestern State University has tons of events, like the cardboard boat races or the fish fry.
The Bonfire is an annual event that will start Friday in front of the Daniels Building on the MSU Texas campus in Wichita Falls.
The fun is going on from 9:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.
A torch-lit parade around campus will lead to the bonfire site.
For more information you can always visit the MSU Texas website or check out the event Facebook page.
