Proposed hotel tax would pay for MPEC improvements

When it comes time to vote, the increase is split into two parts on the ballot. One’s for the MPEC and one for memorial auditorium. To get funding each issue needs at least 51% of the vote in its favor. If they both get that much, than he money is split between the two. The city of Wichita Falls decided on the tax increase to fund the infrastructure issues the buildings have. It was separated into two items to vote on because the two areas where too far apart to be lumped together.