Raiders prepared for Lubbock Cooper matchup, thanks to tough non-district

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Rider Raiders find themselves in a similar situation to last year as they head into their big week 8 matchup with Lubbock Cooper.
Rider struggled in non-district, losing more than they won, but started district with a win over Abilene Wylie both years.
But there are some differences.
Raiders head coach Marc Bindel is quick to remind people this is not the same Rider team from last year, but the same applies to their opponents.
Rider has lost to Dumas, Brownwood and Azle in back to back years, but those teams are significantly better this year and it’s the added competition that the Raiders say will help them against Lubbock Cooper.
“Azle with their size and what they do is very similar, very tough," Rider head coach Marc Bindel said. "So these guys are very good. Azle, Brownwood and Dumas are our three losses and I think they are combined like 20-1 or something crazy like that.”
“Really playing those teams kind of exposed our weaknesses and what we needed to fix before we got into district," Rider junior WR/DB Nick Darcus said. "So I’m glad we got to play those teams.”
Last year, Rider went 1-4 in non-district and lost to Cooper 27-7.
This time around the Raiders came into district 2-3 and they will be looking to improve on that result to give them a shot at the district title.
Kick-off for this 3-5A DII is set for 7 p.m.
