Stray thunderstorms could impact high school football games

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s cool this morning but we’ll be in the 70s by noon. Today will be a windier day than yesterday and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. There is a rather strong disturbance now sweeping over Arizona that will move our way late this afternoon and it could help produce isolated thunderstorms. Overall rain chances are not good but it’s not out of the question that rain impacts a few football games this evening. It would be a good evening to have the First Alert 6 weather app.