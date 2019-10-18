Tomorrow is Halloween in the Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Saturday October 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Lucy Park in Wichita Falls will get a little spooky.
Lucy Park entrance is at 100 Sunset Dr. in Wichita Falls.
This free event will feature a costume contest for all ages, both in groups and individuals.
Registration for the costume contest will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Lucy Park Log Cabin.
Judging gets underway around 5:00 p.m. where they will be awarding 13 prizes.
They will also have a free pumpkin decorating contest, so bring your best paint skills, leave the carving kit at home.
This contest is for kids 10 and under and will get underway at 6:00 p.m and will have a limited number of participants so it is first come, first serve.
While you’re there enjoy Cake Walks every half hour starting at 6:00 p.m.
There will be a clown, a host of carnival games, a concession stand and even balloon sculptures for kids 10 and under.
If you would like more information, the Recreation Department asks you give them a call at (940)-761-7490.
You can also check out the City’s website and the event Facebook page.
