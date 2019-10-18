Tomorrow is Halloween in the Park

Halloween in the Park in Lucy Park will be on Saturday October 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Source: WF Parks and Recreation Department via Facebook)
By Katelyn Fox | October 18, 2019 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 3:29 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Saturday October 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Lucy Park in Wichita Falls will get a little spooky.

Lucy Park entrance is at 100 Sunset Dr. in Wichita Falls.

Halloween in the Park in Lucy Park will be from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday October 19. (Source: WF Parks and Recreation Department via Facebook)

This free event will feature a costume contest for all ages, both in groups and individuals.

Registration for the costume contest will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Lucy Park Log Cabin.

Judging gets underway around 5:00 p.m. where they will be awarding 13 prizes.

They will also have a free pumpkin decorating contest, so bring your best paint skills, leave the carving kit at home.

This contest is for kids 10 and under and will get underway at 6:00 p.m and will have a limited number of participants so it is first come, first serve.

While you’re there enjoy Cake Walks every half hour starting at 6:00 p.m.

There will be a clown, a host of carnival games, a concession stand and even balloon sculptures for kids 10 and under.

If you would like more information, the Recreation Department asks you give them a call at (940)-761-7490.

You can also check out the City’s website and the event Facebook page.

