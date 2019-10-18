WCSO deputies honored at awards ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hardworking Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputies were honored for long careers, promotions and heroism.
The WCSO held its quarterly awards ceremony Thursday, October 17. It included two retirements, several promotions and several service awards.
The life-saving award was given to two deputies.
The first deputy saved a bleeding man’s life by making a tourniquet from a strap and a piece of rebar while the second deputy saved the life of a fellow deputy by shooting a man who was trying to take his gun away.
