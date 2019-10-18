WFPD: Suspect at large after robbing ATM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department would like your help finding a man who robbed an armored car worker at Sikes Senter Mall on Friday morning.
Police say he showed that worker a gun and was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash while an ATM was being routinely serviced.
The suspect was wearing a black bandana over his face and police say he left the scene in a black sedan.
If you have any information on this robbery you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls at (940)-322-9888 or the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940)-720-5000.
