WFPD: Suspect at large after robbing ATM

Robbery at Sikes Senter Mall
By Katelyn Fox | October 18, 2019 at 5:15 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 5:16 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department would like your help finding a man who robbed an armored car worker at Sikes Senter Mall on Friday morning.

Police say he showed that worker a gun and was able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash while an ATM was being routinely serviced.

The suspect was wearing a black bandana over his face and police say he left the scene in a black sedan.

If you have any information on this robbery you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls at (940)-322-9888 or the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940)-720-5000.

