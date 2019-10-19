Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 8

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 8 of Blitz on 6 action:
WFHS 14 Abilene Wylie 21
Benjamin 49 Trent 0
Rider 0 #6 Lubbock Cooper 0 - 1st Q - GOTW
Burkburnett 0 Mineral Wells 0 - 1st Q
Hirschi 0 Gainesville 0 - 1st Q
Vernon 0 #9 Iowa Park 0 - 1st Q
Graham 7 Bridgeport 0 - 1st Q
Bowie at Ponder @ 7:30 p.m.
City View at #4 Gunter @ 7:30 p.m.
Henrietta vs Holliday @ 7:30 p.m.
Seymour 0 Alvord 0 - 1st Q
Olney 0 Lindsay 0 - 1st Q
Quanah 0 Memphis 0 - 1st Q
Munday 0 #6 Wellington 0 - 1st Q
Archer City 0 Santo 0 - 1st Q
Electra 0 Petrolia 0 - 1st Q
Windthorst 0 Ranger 0 - 1st Q
Chillicothe vs Paducah @ 7:30 p.m.
Knox City vs Northside @ 7:30 p.m.
Newcastle vs Savoy @ 7:30 p.m.
Saint Jo vs Bryson @ 7:30 p.m.
Forestburg vs Woodson @ 7:30 p.m.
Throckmorton vs Gold-Burg @ 7:30 p.m.
Notre Dame 0 Plainview Christian 0 - 1st Q
Wichita Christian at Perrin-Whitt @ 7:30 p.m.
No games
Nocona
Crowell
