Participants raise Down syndrome awareness at 2nd annual Buddy Walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2nd annual Buddy Walk brought families, volunteers and several organizations together in a one-mile walk to raise awareness for down syndrome.
The walk took place at the Texoma Cowboy Church Arena and was followed by activities involving bouncy houses, trick or treating and food trucks.
“It’s a great way for the community to interact with people with down syndrome and it’s just a great way to celebrate their lives in general,” Katie Lindemann, a co-chair of Buddy Walk, said.
The Rose Street Spectrum table was giving out free candy and toys to kids and even had a couple of games set up.
“We are here supporting the 2019 Buddy Walk for down syndrome," Sydney Barton, behavior analyst at Rose Street Spectrum, said. "We both work at Rose Street Spectrum. It’s an AVA clinic for kids on the autism spectrum. We provide behavioral services, daily living civil services and things like that.”
A marching band and cheerleaders led the way as the walk began around 10 a.m. Saturday.
“I think that people just need to see that everybody is a person and that, whether they have a disability or not, they still deserve all the same rights that everybody else does and they should have access to all the same things that everybody else does," Connie Ginnings, registered behavior technician with Rose Street Spectrum, said.
Lindemann said the preparation for the event was a long process that started all the way back in February.
