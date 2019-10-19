Wichita Falls Area Food Bank needing to restock shelves

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank distributed over 750,000 lbs of food this summer, and are in need of donations to help restock their shelves.
The items they are in need of most are cereal and any non-perishable protein (including beans and canned tuna). The food bank’s CEO, Kara Nickens, said summer and winter are their most draining seasons.
“We want to make sure we’ve got enough food on the shelves so that as we go into the holiday season that everybody has enough food for the holidays,” Nickens said, “so it’s really important to stock these shelves.”
To donate to the WFAFB, click here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.