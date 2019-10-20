Concert supports Electra Grand Theater

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - The Electra Grand Theater had its seats filled for a fundraiser concert as part of homecoming festivities on Saturday.
The show featured Electra native Robert Craighead, as well as our own First Alert Meteorologist John Cameron who played drums.
The theater has seen major repairs in recent history and still has more to go.
“It’s really probably more important for the people that come back to visit, who grew up here than the people who live here now," Jannis Hayers, secretary of the board of directors for the theater, said. "We have fond memories of this space as we were growing up and over the years have seen it deteriorate. Many of us feared it would not survive.”
Next year marks the 100 year anniversary of the theater and Hayers said the group is already planning a birthday party for it.
