HERPS exotic animal show comes to WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Reptiles, amphibians, birds of prey and more were all on display at the 2nd HERPS Wichita Falls Exotic Reptile and Pet show.
Vendors were brought in from around the country to show off their exotic pets for sale. Shawn Gray, owner of HERPS, says these animals can be good for families.
“More people are getting into exotic pets and pet trade," Gray said. "Kids that have allergies to dogs and cats, they can’t have a standard, regular pet but they can take home a chinchilla or something like that or a leopard gecko or ball python. It’s an interesting hobby and it’s educational.”
A local pet shop, Natures Half Acre, were representing their company at the exhibition.
“You can come in and browse the animals, buy a new pet," Gray said. "You can get all the supplies and feeders here and you’re actually talking to the breeders than produce these. Not like a normal pet shop. If you have issues with your animal they can take care of it immediately.”
Gray said reptiles in general are a little bit over a $3 billion industry a year.
According to the representative from 6snmore, his table was set up with a larger selection of frogs than most zoos. His selection included the Fleischmann’s Glass frog, which is almost completely transparent including the bones. The organs and even the heartbeat are visible from the bottom.
“We have one of our wildlife groups here that actually does birds of prey,” Gray said. "They have some owls and falcons and things like that that they show you and some rattlesnakes that you can see up close and personal too.”
The 6snmore table also included poison dart frogs. The representative said that the frogs aren’t naturally poisonous, but rather it’s their diet that causes them to become poisonous.
The show had everything from monitor and tagu lizards, to snake morphs like the ball python, gecko species, axolotls, Spanish ribbed newts, poison dart frogs, turtles, owls and a falcon.
HERPS will be back in Wichita Falls March and October for two more shows next year.
