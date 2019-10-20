Marching Bands compete in UIL Marching Contest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The UIL Region 7 North Zone Marching Contest was held Saturday at Memorial Stadium where local bands competed in front of judges in the first round of the state playoffs for marching band.
The competition started with Throckmorton at 9 a.m. today and ended with Rider at 3:30 p.m. and was followed by an exhibition performance by the MSU marching band.
“Our first day of summer band was July 29 and we start working on the show on August 1. We’re every day," Loy Studer, director of bands and orchestras at Rider High School, said. "6:45 on the field every day is our class period and we’ve been working diligently for almost three months now.”
Studer said Rider has a long history of success in band competitions since the beginning of the school.
“We’re the caretakers of the legacy of the Rider band so it means a lot to try to live up to what everyone else has done before us,” Studer said. “We want to do our best. We’ve seen tremendous growth out of our kids. We worry about the process and we try to let everything else take care of itself.
Studer said his current band is one of the hardest working groups of people he’s seen anywhere.
“The part of the performance I’m most proud of is just the kids’ effort. It’s a cool show. It’s got a lot of layers to it and some difficulty because of all the things that are going on. We have a ton of young kids and they just really stepped up to the plate and bought into what we’ve asked them to do. We’re their biggest fans. We want to see them succeed every time they get out there.”
