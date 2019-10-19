Tomorrow’s rain chances look slim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tomorrow we have a cold front coming in later in the day and we will see some showers developing ahead of the front itself. However most of Texoma will stay dry. Rain chances are best in our far southeastern counties. Montague and Jack counties have the best chance for seeing any rain. Tomorrow before the front we will be very warm for this time of the year. Tomorrows high will be in the upper 80s. Then on Monday after the front comes through Texoma will see the upper 60s and lower 70s.