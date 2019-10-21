WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This Saturday a volunteer group, Operation Fresh Start, will host a first-time community event to clean up and connect on the cities Eastside.
" I grew up on the Eastside and I have so much pride in the Eastside because of the history and the professional people that lived there. We had preachers attorneys’ doctors and educators. We knew each other and we had a sense of pride for our Eastside and when I came back and I said I want to get involved," said De Johnson, Event Organizer.
So, Johnson helped organize the first community Cleanup and Block Party. Saturday at 8 am with the Operation Fresh Start organization, lead by Pastor Angus Thompson members of the community are getting out to make an impact in the city cutting grass, picking up trash, and doing small home repairs.
“All of us are in need of help you know when it comes to various things that need to be done in the community. For them to take the lead on this Fresh Start program and to see it unfold I think it will be a blessing for us all,” said James “JW” Harris Executive Director, All Hands Cultural Community Center.
Over the last year, community leaders have been working continuously to strengthen the area. The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture coordinating the mural projects, the East Branch YMCA becoming the All Hands Cultural Community Center; to offer more services life skills classes, the Dad’s programs and after-school programs for kids. Eastside leaders are hoping Saturday’s event creates a greater sense of community.
“Basically, it’s just for us to get to know each other and get to know each other reconnect to each other and meet and greet. I want for us community leaders to establish a relationship with one another and just to bond,” said Johnson, who adds “the event is open to the public and hopefully, the first of many community events for Operation Fresh Start.
The event starts Saturday, October 26th at eight am with the cleanup along Harding Street and will finish with a block party on Harding and Williams street. This event is open to the public and free of charge.
