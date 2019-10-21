Man gets evicted, goes back to apartment, gets arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man with half a dozen warrants will now get two more charges added to the list.
On Friday, October 18 just before 2:30 p.m., police were sent to the 4700 block of Taft Boulevard to the Colony Park Apartments for a man with U-haul truck who had been evicted from the apartments.
When they arrived, they found the truck and observed the suspect loading property into it.
He was identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Elijah Wilkerson.
As officers approached Wilkerson, he slammed the back of the U-haul door shut as though he was trying to hide something.
While officers spoke with Wilkerson, they noticed he had two dogs with him in the apartment. When he went to put one of them in the truck, officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck.
Officers asked Wilkerson to step out of the truck, and during the investigation, a records check confirmed he had six warrants, at which time he was placed under arrest.
A search of the truck revealed a black safe with a strong odor of marijuana. Officers opened the safe and found several clear baggies with 10.235 ounces of marijuana.
He was arrested for Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana >4oz, <=5lbs.
His six warrants included charges for Criminal Trespass, Evading Arrest and Possession.
He remains in jail on more than $11,500 bond.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.