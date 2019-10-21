Manhunt Monday

Do you recognize this week’s suspect?

Manhunt Monday suspect for October 21, 2019 (Source: Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By Angie Lankford | October 21, 2019 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 1:14 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.

This week, officers are searching for Johnny Villareal. The 48-year-old is wanted for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

He is five feet seven inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.

