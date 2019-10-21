One injured in early morning shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are searching for two suspects following an early morning shooting on the city’s East side.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Gilbert Avenue on Monday, October 21st just before 1:00 a.m.
The 22-year-old victim said two unknown men came to his door and tried to force their way in. When he tried to close the door, one of the suspects displayed a handgun.
The victim ran from the house and heard two gunshots. That’s when he said he realized he had been shot in the leg.
He went to a neighbor’s house for help who called police and an ambulance.
He was taken to United Regional with non-life threatening injuries.
The case is still under investigation.
