Theft call at Kohl’s lands man in jail with numerous charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A man seen stealing socks gets caught by the store’s loss prevention team.
Wichita Falls police responded to a theft in progress on Friday, October 18. When they got there, they saw someone running out and being chased by loss prevention.
Employees told officers that the suspect, 19-year-old Cody Weaver, was seen with merchandise, moving to the front of the store. After being caught, he was found with multiple pairs of Nike socks, as well as being in possession of a modified flare gun and pills.
Police say because the socks were under $100, he was issued a citation; however he faces charges for Evading Arrest or Detention, Possession of a Substance in Penalty Group 3 <28 grams, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
He remains in jail with a bond of $7,000.
