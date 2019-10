WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Temperatures are going to be nice and cool today, at least compared to yesterday. Yesterday we hit 92 degrees for our high and today we are going to only hit about 72 degrees. Then on Tuesday we will be a tad warmer with a high of 75. Wednesday will be our warmest day this week with a high of 80. Then a cold front is going to drop us back into the 60s and bring back our rain chances.