WF man faces charges for breaking into ex’s home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is facing two charges for breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her.
On October 18 around 2:30 a.m., Wichits Falls police were called to the 1700 block of McGregor in reference to an assault call. As they were headed to that address, dispatch informed officers that the victim said the suspect might be on his way to the 600 block of Van Buren in a white Chevy Tahoe.
Along the way, officers saw the white Tahoe on 9th street. Police followed and say the vehicle stopped at a residence in the 600 block of Van Buren where the suspect quickly got out of the vehicle and ran into the house. He came back out shortly afterward and was detained.
Johnny Antonio Villastrigo, 34, said he went to the address on McGregor to see his ex-girlfriend. He admitted to taking out a window A/C unit and breaking out a window to get in. Once inside, he found his ex with another man. He went on to assault the male, and when the male victim ran off, he began assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Villastrigo was charged with Burglary of a Habitation/Intend Other Felony and Criminal Mischief >= $2,500, <$30,000.
He has since been released on $27,500 bond.
