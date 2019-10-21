Windthorst’s Cy Belcher named Blitz on 6 Player of the Week

Windthorst's Cy Belcher threw six TD passes to five different receivers in the Trojans big win over Ranger. (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull | October 21, 2019 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 4:13 PM

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - We’ve reached the home stretch of the high school football season.

Only three weeks remain and the sense of urgency for wins is growing.

But with that urgency comes improved performances on the field and the biggest this week came from Windthorst.

Cy Belcher is the Blitz on 6 Player of the Week after an outstanding performance against Ranger.

Belcher threw for 383 yards and six touchdowns in the 63-13 win.

What makes this more impressive, he spread out his touchdowns to five different Trojans.

In his first year at the helm, Belcher has led Windthorst to a 5-2 record.

Congratulations Cy.

