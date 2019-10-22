After a warm Wednesday, get ready for a cold rain Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s chilly this Tuesday morning but this afternoon is going to be one of the nicest afternoons will see all week with sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and light winds. In the five-day temperature outlook, we see temperatures drop dramatically Thursday in the wake of a strong cold front we’re also going to see rain chances increase dramatically behind the front on Thursday.
It’s possible that by Thursday afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s with a strong north wind and falling rain. After Thursday’s cold front we see only a gradual Rebound in temperatures into the weekend. Slight rain chances will remain in the forecast through Saturday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.