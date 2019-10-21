Big Changes on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday will be a warm and breezy day as highs get back in the lower to middle 80s. Winds will be rather gusty out of the southwest creating favorable conditions for brush fires. A big cold front arrives Wednesday evening with chances for showers and storms. Strong north winds behind the front, drive temperatures down and Thursday looks like a rather chilly day. At least light rain showers break out Thursday into Thursday night. Highs Thursday may struggle to rise much with clouds, showers, and gusty north winds.