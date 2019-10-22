Downtown Trick or Treat celebrates 3rd year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jeanette Charos joined Jake in studio today to talk about Halloween in Downtown Wichita Falls.
This year is the 3rd Annual Downtown Trick or Treat happening on Halloween, Thursday October 31.
Festivities get get under way at 4:00 p.m. and will go on until 7:00 p.m.
This event is free to attend.
21 local downtown businesses will be coming together to create a fun and family friendly trick or treating experience in the heart of Wichita Falls.
For more information you can always visit the Downtown Wichita Falls website or check out the event Facebook page.
