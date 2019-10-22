Gamers raising money for Children’s Miracle Network

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Extra Life fundraising events have raised over 50 million dollars for hospitals in the Children's Miracle Network and it's all thanks to gamers.
In Wichita Falls one group thats raised $13,000 in the last nine years will spend 24 hours November 9th playing video games at MacTech Solution, and every dollar they raise goes to support kids at United Regional. They’re called Wichita Falls Gamers for Good and where created in 2010 by Walter Lambert.
“Everything that you raise comes back here to us here in Wichita Falls Texas and you get to impact thousands of children's lives,” Shelby Reese with Children's Miracle Network said. “If we can keep them healthier and happier and also have fun while we're doing that playing games it just makes a better impact and for a really fun day of 24 hours.”
Teams get to choose any hospital in the network to support. Lambert says his team started with him and a few friends playing games at his house, then it just grew from there.
“Before you know it we had 20 or 30 people coming over to play games or board games or whatever it was,” Lambert said.
Last year they raised over $5,000 and plan on raising even more this year. Walter says the team is open to anybody and you don’t even need to be in town.
“You can even participate from home and still join our team and just play from home. we've had several people do that,” Lambert said.
While the team will host their 24 hour livestream on November 9th, November 2nd is the national Extra Life day. In Wichita Falls the Children’s Miracle Network has partnered with both Maniac’s Mansion and the Deep End. On the 2nd, people can donate at those locations.
To support the local Extra Life fundraiser, head to their website, sign up, and join their team.
“It feels pretty good to know that you can have an impact, again your Local Children’s Miracle Network. we get to pick united regional's children's miracle network so that the money raised locally stays locally,” Lambert said.
To join the Wichita Falls team in person at MacTech Solutions, send Walter Lambert an email in advance to confirm there is still room at walterlambert4@gmail.com.
