Speed limit changes along SH-79 in Clay Co. take effect today

CLAY CO. (TNN) – The Texas Department of Transportation announced last week that there will be speed limit changes along SH-79.
They received approval to move forward with changing the speed limit to 70 MPH from FM 3393 to just South of Dean, Texas.
That stretch of highway was previously 60 MPH.
The new speed limit took effect today
People travelling in any area where there will be speed limit changes need to keep their speed at the previously posted speed until the new signs are uncovered.
