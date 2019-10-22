WF ranks lowest in Texas for life expectancy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -North Texas areas included in the lowest life expectancies include a portion of downtown Wichita Falls and Fort Worth.
The life expectancy is low for several reasons, such as environmental factors, crime, and nutrition.
“We have always known that premature death here is an issue it really is an issue and we say that every year and we are working on that,” said Assistant Director of Health Amy Fagan.
“We know that people that live in poverty tend to have a poor health outcome. I think that’s the biggest part of it and the other part of it if you look at statistically looking at the people that live there verse business verse commercial. The ratio kind of skews the numbers,” said Fagan.
Wichita County Public Health District is continuously looking at ways to better serve and educate the county.
"We focus on those areas, and we are engaging people that live in those in the regions. For example, we have gone out to the Housing Authority, and we teach a healthy eating class. We work very closely with the director of the housing area know about healthy eating classes we offer the subcommittee that we work on.
The countries with the highest life expectancy rates in the area are Grayson, Bowie, and Clay, with an average of 78 years.
