WFPD and UR partner up for safe medication disposal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Laura Pressler & Brian Masterson joined Jake in studio today to talk about the upcoming Drug Take Back Event.
This Friday, October 25, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, United Regional and the Wichita Falls Police Department will hold an opportunity for members of the community to safely dispose of prescription drugs that are no longer needed.
These expired, unused, and unwanted medications can collect in medicine cabinets over the years, and may potentially be misused or abused.
Drop off your expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs as well as needles and syringes to United Regional at 1600 11th Street in Wichita Falls for proper disposal.
You do not have to enter the building; you can simply enter the circle drive near the Emergency Room off 11th Street.
The service is free and anonymous.
Since December of 2018, over 625 pounds of prescription drugs, medications and paraphernalia have been destroyed.
According to a 2018 report by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health, about 16.9 million Americans aged 12 years or older misused prescription drugs at least once in the past year.
Of those, 9.9 million people misused prescription pain relievers such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, tramadol and morphine.
If you would like more information on the Drug Take Back Event you can always visit the event Facebook page.
