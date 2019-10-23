Get your boots boogieing for an Old Fashioned Barn Dance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Audrey Bee joined Jake in studio today to talk about an Old Fashioned Barn Dance happening this weekend and other upcoming events for the Wichita Wranglers Square Dancers.
The Old Fashioned Barn Dance, hosted by the Wichita Wranglers, will start at 7:00 p.m. and the dancing doesn’t stop until 10:00 p.m.
You can join in on all the line dances at French Country Meadow located at 4146 FM 367.
Tickets to the Barn Dance are $10 at the door.
Early next year the Wichita Wranglers will be teaching Square Dance Lessions. Beginning on Tuesday, January 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Century City Center Campus of Vernon College on Maplewood Avenue.
The lessons will be $25 for the full 14-week series.
It is a requirement to register for these lessons through Vernon College.
If you would like to learn more about the Old Fashioned Barn Dance, the Square Dance Lessons or more about the Wichita Wranglers as an organization you can visit their website and their Facebook page.
