Texas-NM Power outage affects all of Nocona

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas-New Mexico Power is currently dealing with a wind-related power outage across a good portion of Montague County.
Texas-NM Power released a statement via Twitter about the outage:
The outage map shows a range of areas in Montague County that currently have no power, like Nocona.
Nocona High School made a statement via Facebook concerning students and the outage:
Texas-New Mexico Power said they expect all power to the area to be restored by 8:00 p.m. tonight.
If you need any information about the outage or what to do in case of an outage, you can always visit the Texas-NM Power website or call (888)-866-7456.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.