Texas-NM Power outage affects all of Nocona
By Katelyn Fox | October 23, 2019 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 3:35 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas-New Mexico Power is currently dealing with a wind-related power outage across a good portion of Montague County.

Texas-NM Power released a statement via Twitter about the outage:

The outage map shows a range of areas in Montague County that currently have no power, like Nocona.

Nocona High School made a statement via Facebook concerning students and the outage:

Texas-New Mexico Power said they expect all power to the area to be restored by 8:00 p.m. tonight.

If you need any information about the outage or what to do in case of an outage, you can always visit the Texas-NM Power website or call (888)-866-7456.

