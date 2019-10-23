38th Annual Christmas Magic preview party is crashing Halloween

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Sarah Solomons and Sarah Bond joined Jake in studio today to talk about the Christmas Magic Preview Party.
The Junior League of Wichita Falls is hosting a VIP Preview Party and an exclusive VIP Shopping Event.
The event will be on Thursday October 31 starting at 6:30 p.m. and going on until about 9:30 p.m. at the MPEC located off of 5th Street in Downtown Wichita Falls.
Tickets are $25 for Advanced Purchase or $30 at the door.
The paid ticket will include: First-Look shopping, Hors d’oeuvres and a specialty drink and a Raffle Ticket for Door Prizes throughout the night.
This all leads up to the Christmas Magic Shopping Event which opens to the Public on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 starting at 9:00 a.m. and running through 7:00 p.m. and then Sunday, November 3 starting at noon and running through 5:00 p.m.
Tickets to the shopping event are $6 when purchased in advance or $7 if purchased at the door.
They will have over 100 merchants from across the country for people to browse through.
This is the 38th annual Christmas Magic and will help give back to the community.
For more information you can always visit the Junior League of Wichita Falls website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page, or you can give them a call at (940) 692-9797.
