Patriot Guard Riders hold funeral for Vietnam Veteran

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -An unaccompanied veteran was laid to rest Wednesday but not without a proper send-off that included two of his estranged daughters.
Vietnam Veteran Eddie McAnear was laid to rest today at the Wichita County Cemetery, thanks to the Patriot Guard Riders, the Wichita Falls DAV chapter 41, and other veterans.
" We do not want any of our veterans to be buried alone. So we put out a call to our members, and This one has blown up, and it awesome it shows the community does care about our veteran." Ride Captain Mike Johnson.
When the Patriot Riders learned about McAnear’s death, and that no one knew if he had any survivors, they chose to be his family.
“We got a message that this was taking place, and nobody was here to claim, and we decided we needed to step up and do that cause that’s what we are all about, so we came all the way out here from Denton,” said Chaplin Ed Parnel.
They posted on Facebook, calling on everyone to come to Wichita Falls Wednesday.
Ironically, estranged family members saw that post, and arrived at the cemetery in time for the service.
McAnear was a sniper during Vietnam.
The vets who showed up today, share a connection.
“To the Patriot Guards, it does not matter they sign that paper, and if they serve one day, that is all that counts to us,” said Johnson.
Wednesday’s service was packed.
“This was so special it brought me to tears and that hard to do. Today was a god sent for all our veterans that showed up our military that showed to send Eddie off the way that we did. All I can say was that God was differently on our side today,” said Grumpy and Ed Parnel.
