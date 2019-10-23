Volunteer firefighters brace for more grass fires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Volunteer fire firefighters in Texoma are on high alert as the likelihood of grass fires increases during the current dry season.
Clay County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Burch said the wind is not on their side, which made it hard for several volunteer fire departments to put out a grass fire near Byers Monday.
“You already had one put out, the wind changes directions, and it caught right back on fire,” he said.
The wind is expected to pick up over the next couple of days.
Bowman Volunteer Fire Chief John Strenski said, “With the drying fuel loads and the higher winds, you get into more structure protection where the fires are being driven into homes, or barns, or sheds.”
Chief Strenski is warning people not to take risks, “Just treat tomorrow like you’re in a burn ban.”
