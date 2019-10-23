From warm & sunny Wednesday to rainy & cold Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The disturbance that was over the Pacific Northwest Tuesday morning is now over Wyoming and Northern Colorado and will continue to slide toward Texoma tonight. That will help push a cold front into North Texas and temperatures will fall gradually through the day Thursday. Chances are, we’ll reach our Thursday’s high temperature sometime during the morning. Behind the front showers are expected to become widespread across Oklahoma and Texas by morning, and snow or some type of wintry mix is possible over the Texas Panhandle. Good rain chances come to an end by Friday morning and we’re back to sunny skies and warming temperatures weekend.