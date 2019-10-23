Wet and Raw for Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A cold front blasts through later tonight with gusty north winds by morning. Gusty north winds drive temperatures down throughout the day Thursday from early morning highs in the 50s to afternoon temperatures in the 40s. The wind will make it feel more like 30′s! Showers and storm chances go up a bit late tonight with rain for a good part of the day Thursday. Chilly weather, clouds, and even light showers remain possible into Friday.