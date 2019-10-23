WFPD gets new citation system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thanks to some freed up money in the budget, The Wichita Falls Police Department is getting a brand new ticketing system called Brazos E-Citation.
It's part of a larger public safety and dispatch system upgrade that began in 2018, costing over a million dollars. City officials say it eliminates unnecessary trips during a traffic stop between the officer’s patrol vehicle and the driver they pulled over.
“So now they’ll be able to take their handheld ticket writer right up to the window, perform the whole operation from the window, issue the citation and go get back in their cars,” assistant city manager of Wichita Falls Blake Jurecek said. “Brazos works really well with our current municipal court application, so the integration between the two was pretty key in choosing this vendor.”
The system comes part of a larger overhaul on the department's public safety dispatch system and was made possible thanks to a state grant covering the cost of another upgrade.
“We had a project to replace several systems in the PD area which is the dispatch, records management, and their mobile app,” Jurecek said.
It allows the data officers record during traffic stops to now transfer to the courts digitally.
“We’ll be able to capture electronic signatures from the violators and they’ll flow electronically over to court so we’ll no longer be taking paper signatures over for citations,” Jurecek said.
Residents are happy to see the department here in Wichita Falls get the upgrades they need to work better.
“I think it’s great, I think they deserve to improve their systems, they work hard for us and I’m glad to see that they’re getting funding to make their department better,” Amanda, a shopper at Market Street said.
“That’s what I love to see, you know getting all the crime off the street, get all the bad people so we can leave peacefully and not have to worry about looking over our shoulders,” Jared O’Roark, another Market Street shopper said.
