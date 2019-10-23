White Cane Day awareness walk event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Elizabeth Koren joined Jake in studio last Tuesday to talk about White Cane Day and the One-Mile event happening today, Wednesday October 23.
The white cane, often associated with visual impairments, actually represents a Symbol of Independence for people in the community.
While the day itself celebrates the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired, it’s also meant to help educate the public on how the blind and visually impaired are able to successfully and independently live and work.
During the event, participants wear a blindfold and are a cane to walk with in an effort to simulate to them what being blind is like.
This event is free to attend and participate in.
The One-Mile walk will begin and end at Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind, located at 300 7th St. in Wichita Falls.
This is a great opportunity for an experience, education and just to celebrate White Cane Day and the blind or visually impaired people in your life.
Everything kicked off at 10:30 a.m. and will keep on going until 1:00 p.m.
Following the One-Mile there will be a hot dog luncheon.
While there is no cost to attend, donations are always welcome.
If you would like more information you can always visit the Beacon Light House for the Blind Website, their Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.